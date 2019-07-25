Image zoom Freeform/Eric McCandless

Jordyn Woods has made her acting debut.

The 21-year-old guest-starred on Wednesday’s episode of grown-ish, in which she played Dee, a freshman of the Hawkins Dorm where resident advisor Aaron (Trevor Jackson) learns his resident was possibly contemplating suicide and brings awareness to black mental health on campus.

Calling the role a “nice intro into the acting world,” Woods tells PEOPLE, “As a young adult myself, it was a cool way of being a part of a bigger conversation. And then the episode happened to be on mental health, which was even more important to me to discuss.”

“I like that Dee was very vocal about what she was going through and honest about her emotions,” Woods adds. “It helped to bring everyone out of their shells and helped them talk about how they feel as well.

As for how Woods stays mentally positive, she advises to “keep positive people around you.” Woods also continues to try and focus on the positive after her fallout with best friend Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner family following her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s child.

“You just have to fully live every emotion that you go through, and understand that your purpose is bigger than you,” she says. “You define who you are, nothing else. Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.”

Along with her recent appearances in music videos, Woods says she has her eyes on future acting roles.

“I’m interested in trying everything, and when the opportunity arose, I felt grown-ish was a very positive platform and very on-brand and something that would be a nice intro into the acting world. So I was pretty excited about that as my first role,” she says. “Being on set was a lot of fun and we made the best out of it and the other cast members were so nice and super inviting and encouraging. They knew it was my first time and it helped me feel confident about the role I was playing.”

Grown-ish, which is a spinoff of ABC’s black-ish, follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates college after the ups and downs of her freshman year.

“We played games to kill the time and it was a really positive environment,” Woods says of the cast, including Luka Sabbat, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Deon Cole. “I would love to hopefully come back to the show one day.”

“I would love to do more acting,” Woods says of her future, adding, “Hopefully, always be me with makeup and clothing but I would love to keep the ball rolling on acting and keep going!”

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Freeform.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.