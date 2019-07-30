Jordyn Woods Hopes to 'Come Back Together One Day' with Kylie Jenner: 'That's My Homie'

Jordyn Woods is keeping hope alive to possibly reconcile with Kylie Jenner.

In Cosmopolitan UK‘s September cover issue (on sale August 1), Woods elaborated on her strained friendship with Jenner, 21, following the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson, the ex of Kylie’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods, 21, told Cosmopolitan of Jenner, who recently unfollowed her former bestie on Instagram five months after news of the scandal broke.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods added.

In February, it was reported that Woods had kissed Thompson, 28, which ended his relationship with Khloé, whom he shares daughter True, 15 months, with. After the news broke, Woods moved out of Jenner’s house and has been estranged from the family since.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Cosmopolitan/Elisabeth Hoff

While on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk the following month, Woods admitted that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had kissed her, but denied having sex with him, which she elaborated on in her Cosmopolitan interview.

“I didn’t know how to feel,” she explained. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen’. I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.”

Following the encounter, Woods felt that isolation was her only option.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?” she said. “How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

Following the scandal, Khloé made it clear she was done with Woods and accused her of lying in her Red Table Talk interview in March, initially saying that she was “the reason my family broke up” before recanting that claim.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Cosmopolitan/Elisabeth Hoff

However, Woods never clapped back against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star or the social media users that harassed the 21-year-old for her role in the scandal.

“I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But s— happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

Jordyn admitted that over time, she became “addicted” to going on the internet to see what people were saying about her.

Image zoom Jordyn Woods Cosmopolitan/Elisabeth Hoff

“When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor,” she said. “It became cancerous to me.”

Since the scandal, Woods has not kept her distance from ex’s of the Kardashian family. Last week, Woods was spotted in Houston partying with Khloé’s ex James Harden, and hung out with Kim Kardashian‘s ex Ray J in June, as the cheating scandal was unfolding on KUWTK.

Woods also made her acting debut this month in an episode of grown-ish, which she told PEOPLE was a “nice intro into the acting world.”