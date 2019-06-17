Jordyn Woods Honors Dad Who Died of Cancer and 'Second Dad' Will Smith on Father’s Day

Image zoom Jordyn Woods and Will Smith Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods is thankful for the love and support of family friend Will Smith.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old old model shared a pair of touching Father’s Day posts, one of which was dedicated to her late father John, who died of cancer in 2017, while the second paid tribute to the actor, 50.

“Going through pictures and came across this one. This is kind of amazing,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback shot of Smith appearing to take Woods by the hand to twirl her around at a birthday celebration. In the background of the shot, a young Jaden Smith (wearing a diaper!) can also be seen.

“Thank you for being a second dad to all of us! Happy Father’s Day @willsmith,” she added.

While remembering her late father, a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Woods shared that she could “feel his presence now more than ever.”

“Even though he’s not physically here I know he’s happy. I miss him so much,” she wrote alongside two throwback images of the pair. “Shoutout to all of the fathers out there holding down their loved ones and those who may not be a father yet but showcase what it’s like to be a strong man.”

She added: “Don’t forget to tell the people you love how you feel while they are still here! Happy Fathers Day 🖤.”

Woods has known the Smith family for years, and it was actually Jaden, 20, who first introduced her to former BFF Kylie Jenner.

In honor of Will’s birthday in 2014, Woods shared a throwback photo of the pair, referring to the actor as her “uncle.”

“Happy birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life,” she wrote. “Love you uncle willy.”

Woods also made a cameo in the sweet tribute Smith shared for his son’s 20th birthday last year.

In the image, Jaden was dressed in a Spider-Man costume while hanging out with Woods.

“Happy Bday, Jaden. 20 Years Old ~ WHOA!” the actor wrote. “And Wait… I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom? You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!”

A source previously told PEOPLE that although Jenner has made peace with Woods following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, “they will never be BFFs again.”

“Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were,” the source said, adding that “Kylie is happy that their relationship isn’t as negative and dramatic as it was.”