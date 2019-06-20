Jordyn Woods Hangs Out with Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J as Cheating Scandal Unfolds on KUWTK

Jordyn Woods and Ray J have something in common: They both used to be part of the Kardashian family’s inner circle.

The pair recently hung out while filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Woods’ mom Elizabeth shared a slideshow of photos from the set, including one of her, her daughter, Ray J and comedian Michael Blackson.

“So much fun filming @hiphopsquares!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods. Everyone was so kind and loving #teamigotthis#hiphopsquares.”

Ray J, 38, has a contentious past with his ex Kim Kardashian West, also 38. The two starred in a 2003 sex tape that leaked in 2007. In 2013, Ray J dropped “I Hit It First,” with lyrics indirectly striking at Kardashian West’s relationship with current husband Kanye West, 42. He even used a pixelated image of Kardashian West as the cover art and cast a lookalike of the star in the music video.

Last year, after a tabloid report emerged alleging Ray J had been making crude remarks about their sexual history, Kardashian West called him “a pathological liar” on Twitter. He insisted he was not responsible for “all of these false rumors that are going on.”

Meanwhile, Woods — Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend — had a falling out with the famous family earlier this year after hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 14-month-old daughter True.

Woods has since moved out of Jenner’s house and remains estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

And as she prepares for the scandal to unfold on the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Woods said she hopes she’ll be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”