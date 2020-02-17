Jordyn Woods Is Done Apologizing for Tristan Thompson Scandal: 'She Said What She Had to Say'

A lot has changed in a year for Jordyn Woods.

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, then Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend, had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s child. The cheating scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family, effectively ending her friendship with Jenner, 22. It also led Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, to split for good. (Sources have told PEOPLE the couple was already on the rocks at the time, considering Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.)

Exactly one year later, a Woods family friend tells PEOPLE the model and actress, 22, has done her best to move forward. According to the friend, Woods and Jenner are no longer in touch.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” says the friend. “She said what she had to say.”

The friend adds that Woods, who made her acting debut in a guest-starring role on grown-ish last year, is focused on her career.

“She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” says the source. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

Thompson has never publicly addressed the scandal, but on March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking.

She adamantly denied having sex with him and even took a lie detector test on camera.

As Woods remains estranged from the Kardashian-Jenners, Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, continue to co-parent their 22-month-old daughter.

“Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” the source added. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”

That same month, Kardashian herself said she had moved on, insisting on her Instagram Story that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods.

“I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she wrote.