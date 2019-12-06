Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Khloé Kardashian After Posting Cryptic Quote: 'It's All Love'

Jordyn Woods is setting the record straight.

On Thursday, just hours after Khloé Kardashian opened up about having forgiven ex Tristan Thompson and Woods following their cheating scandal earlier this year, the 22-year-old model posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story, which many fans believed to be about the situation.

The quote, which was re-posted from another account read, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t haves access to the new you.” Alongside the quote, Woods wrote “Facts.”

Shortly after posting the original message, Woods made it clear that the quote was not meant to be a response to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different sh— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian spoke out about her relationship with both Thompson, 28, and Woods, after being criticized for her the friendly way she acted towards the NBA player on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK.

“I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there,” Kardashian began in her first Instagram Story post.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” she continued, noting that even though she’s been hurt in the past, she’s still allowed to “forgive.”

Kardashian followed up with an additional message, clarifying that her post was also meant for Woods.

“The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?’” Kardashian wrote. “That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

Kardashian concluded by saying that despite her tumultuous year, “My life won’t be consumed with hate.”

“I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Everyday I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn’t mean I don’t have bad days but my good days are so much better than my bad ones. We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around,” she shared.

Kardashian’s messages on forgiveness come after she revealed she had mixed feelings for Thompson after he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35th birthday.

The NBA star gifted Kardashian a diamond ring, which he told her was a “promise ring.”

“I was like, ‘I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it’ ” she said at one point in the episode. “‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.’ ”

During a confessional interview, Kardashian continued to insist that despite the gifts, there is still “nothing romantic” going on between her and Thompson.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend Woods in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.

“He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself & the energy that I get to my child.”