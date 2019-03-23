Jordyn Woods Smiles as She Hits Up Hollywood Hotspot in Daring Outfit After Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is continuing to make her return to the public eye following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

On Friday, the 21-year-old model was seen smiling as she left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, where she was joined by her mother, Elizabeth Woods. (Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Woods has been living with her mother since moving out of longtime BFF Kylie Jenner‘s home.)

Woods dressed to impress for her night out on the town, wearing a plunging black velvet blazer and a matching micro-mini skirt, which she paired with sheer black tights and a pair of chic black boots.

Making her return to the spotlight even more official, just one day earlier, the model announced an upcoming trip to London to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!” she wrote on Instagram.

Her trip announcement came nearly three weeks after she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story. Woods claimed that Thompson, 28, kissed her while she was leaving an afterparty at the NBA player’s house.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Although Woods has admitted she made a mistake, she’s denied being the reason why Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, 34 — who share daughter True, 11 months — are no longer together.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Shortly after Woods’ interview was posted online, Kardashian slammed the model, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

However, in a series of emotional tweets the next day, Kardashian softened her tone, placing the blame fully on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, hasn’t cut Woods out of her life entirely, a source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner was actively working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explained. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Although the cheating scandal has affected the whole family — with all of Jenner’s sisters unfollowing Woods on social media — the Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

Earlier this month, Woods appeared to be making an effort to patch things up with Jenner by “liking” a photo the reality star posted on Instagram, which shows her wearing red latex pants and a white crop top. She later “unliked” the image.