Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday 7 Months After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her birthday with family and friends — but for the first time in years, Kylie Jenner probably won’t be part of the festivities.

Jenner, 21, cut ties with her longtime best friend earlier this year after Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True.

Woods, who turned 22 on Monday, documented some of her early celebrations on her Instagram Story on Sunday, showing off flowers and balloons she received from her mom and sister.

“Came home to this,” she wrote. “I love you @elizabethwoods @jodiewoods.”

She also posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a gold strapless minidress and heels.

“Guess the birthday behavior posts are starting early,” she captioned the post.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. In March, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told her bestie Jenner and Kardashian, 35, that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

The scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family. In July, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally unfollowed her former friend on Instagram.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It was starting to bug Kylie.”

According to the source, “Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie,” but “Kylie is just over it.”

“She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible,” the source explained. “She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue last month, Woods reflected on her “friend breakup” with Jenner, wondering, “What’s the definition of a breakup?”

The model then looked up the definition on her phone and read it out loud, saying, “‘The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.’ Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'”

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” she continued, referencing her father’s death from cancer in 2017. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and … life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process.”

Woods went on to explain that she’s working on finding her “self-worth” in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told the magazine. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”