Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Wants to Write Khloé Kardashian a Letter About Tristan Thompson

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just over a month away — and season 17 promises even more drama.

In a sneak peek released on Friday, tensions between Tristan Thompson and the famous family are still lingering after he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

In one scene, Kim Kardashian West is livid after Thompson apparently ignored Khloé at their daughter True‘s 1st birthday party in April.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloé,” she fumes. “Khloé invited you. Be f—ing cordial.”

“This whole thing sucks,” Khloé says, crying.

The occasion marked the first time the exes had publicly reunited since the Woods scandal. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Thompson, 28, and Khloé, 35, kept their distance.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said the source. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

In another scene, Kylie, 21, sits down with Khloé to discuss the situation — and it appears that Woods, 21, wants to make amends.

“She wanted to write you a handwritten … something,” Kylie says.

“If she wants to write me a letter…” begins Khloé, sounding furious, before Kylie interrupts to ask if she should “give her your address.”

The teaser also hints at tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick, who is dating Sofia Richie.

“I want you and Sofia to be comfortable,” Disick tells Kourtney. “But it does take, like, a toll on me.”

Then the clip cuts to a dramatic cliffhanger: Disick revealing some apparent legal trouble.

“There’s a chance,” he says, “that I would have had to go to prison.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 premieres Sep. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!