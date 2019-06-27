Jordyn Woods Says She's as 'Apologetic' as She 'Can Be' About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is sharing her side of the story.

Days after her February cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, unfolded on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 21-year-old model opened up about the controversial show finale in an interview with ET.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” Woods told the outlet at the launch of her new BooHoo fashion collection.

During the episode, Kardashian, 35, claimed that Woods had “never once … said, ‘I’m sorry'” in the immediate aftermath of the scandal. Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, alleged, in the same episode, that Woods was being partially financially supported by the Kardashians at the time — a claim that the model responded to in the interview.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have and, as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods said. “I started modeling when I was 18 and, you know, I work hard.”

One day after the cheating scandal finally aired on the E! reality series, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 28, “were not in a proper relationship” during his tryst with Woods.

“When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship,” the insider said. “They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.”

The source also added that the scandal was nevertheless “heartbreaking” for Kardashian, who shares 14-month-old daughter True with Thompson.

“But this doesn’t mean that it was completely over for Khloé,” the source added. “It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change. It was heartbreaking for her.”

After reports of the scandal first surfaced in February, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

The second part of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!