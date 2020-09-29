"We have been friends for a long time," Jordyn Woods said of Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods is opening up about how tragic losses brought her and Karl-Anthony Towns together.

The model, 23, opened up about her relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, during an interview with Extra while discussing her upcoming BET movie, Trigger.

Woods explained that after she went Instagram official with Towns, people shamed her for the caption she wrote on her post, which reads: ″I found you, then I found me.″

″I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,″ Woods explained to Extra. ″It's about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.″

Woods said that she and the NBA star have been friends ″for a long time″ and ″connected about losing a parent at a very young age.″

Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns, died at the age of 59 in April after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus. Woods' father, John Woods, died in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer.

″So, it was a very organic relationship that we'd been best friends for a while," Woods said of falling for Towns.

Woods confirmed her relationship with Towns as the two were celebrating her birthday in Mexico over the weekend. The star shared a series of photos on the social media platform of herself and Towns cuddled up together on the beach.

Towns posted a similar set of snaps on his own Instagram account, captioning it: ″There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."

Woods' new relationship comes after she recently appeared on Natalie Manuel Lee's Now with Natalie, where she opened up about how her life changed following her scandal with Tristan Thompson. Back in 2019, reports surfaced that Woods had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child True.

Conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods — Kylie Jenner's former BFF — spoke in the interview about how she handled the aftermath of the drama.

″I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one,″ Woods told Lee. ″You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."

In the time since, Woods has learned to accept what happened.