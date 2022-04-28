"We're excited to embark on life as husband and wife," the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE at the launch of her and Rodgers' wedding invitation suite with The Knot Invitations

Jordan Rodgers Jokes His Wedding to JoJo Fletcher 'Snuck Up on Us' After 2 Postponements

After being engaged for six years, and postponing their wedding twice, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers couldn't be more ready to say "I do".

"For two years [we've been] playing the waiting game of are we going to be able to have it? Are we not going to be able to have it?" Rodgers, 33, told PEOPLE on Tuesday at the launch of his and Fletcher's exclusive wedding invitation suite with The Knot Invitations in New York City. "In a weird way, it kind of snuck up on us."

"We're so happy that we postponed," Fletcher said of the nuptials, which are being held at a Southern California vineyard. "That was the right decision. And now it's actually happening!"

"I am starting to get butterflies thinking about the moment that my father's walking me down the aisle to see Jordan," she added. "Like, it's been six years, now we're standing here, on our wedding day. It's crazy."

Rodgers reiterated that postponing made sense so that the Cash Pad cohosts could "have the wedding that we envisioned and have everybody be able to safely travel."

Over the last two years, the pair has worked with The Knot to craft their registry, which includes an espresso maker ("I cannot live without coffee," Rodgers said) and a countertop pizza oven.

"My brother actually just got one and we've been cooking in his," Fletcher said of the late registry addition. "We're like, 'Oh my gosh, we need this.'"

The Texas native also recently had her bachelorette party in Mexico last month — which was attended by her bridesmaid and fellow Bachelor Nation member Becca Tilley — while Rodgers just returned from his bachelor party earlier this week.

Now the reality stars look forward to what they hope will be a fun-filled wedding weekend surrounded by loved ones.

"We wanted it to be a couple [of] days of things that our guests get to enjoy," Fletcher explained of their upcoming nuptials.

Added the SEC Network analyst: "We're doing our rehearsal dinner a day early, and then the night before will be more of a gathering and a celebration, where everybody can see each other when they get into town."

The big day will also feature two showstopping looks for both Fletcher and Rodgers, as well as signature cocktails named after their dogs Jackson and Jagger.

"They are my whole world, so they're going to be with us in spirit," Fletcher said.

As for whether or not the reality stars plan to share elements of their wedding day on social media with their fans?

"I know that we want to bank a ton of content," Fletcher explained. "We're going to feel it out for when it feels like the right time to share it. I want to be very present and not have to think about an obligation of that sort."

After finally tying the knot, the newlyweds are planning to embark on a honeymoon to Greece and Paris.

"We have a lot of doing nothing plans and then we have a couple [of] stops where it will hopefully be a little more active on the second half of the honeymoon where we get our energy back," Rodgers shared.

Then, the hosts of TBS's The Big D will "come home and take a breath as a married couple," Fletcher said.