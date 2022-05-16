Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos
The pair (finally!) tied the knot on May 14, 2022, in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California
They're married! Six years since their engagement on The Bachelorette finale in 2016, real estate developer JoJo Fletcher and sports announcer Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on May 14, 2022.
Though the pair initially didn't want a first look, their wedding planner helped convince them otherwise.
"After really going through the logistics of the day ... we started to realize that was something that was really special," JoJo told PEOPLE.
Jordan's friend Pete Wilson, who also officiated brother Luke Rodgers' wedding, came to California from Nashville to marry the couple.
"He's got a great personality," Jordan shared. "He [helped] carry it!"
The pair did a "personalized spin" on vows before sharing their first kiss as Mr. & Mrs. Rodgers.
"We always knew we wanted to have our wedding be traditional in a sense, because we liked that about what this day means to us. And we love the traditions of a wedding," JoJo told PEOPLE. "But we also knew that we wanted it to be playful and fun and unique. And I think a big part of our relationship is that: just the silly banter we have with each other, the random moments where you break out and dance to Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber. So incorporating that fun twist on our wedding day, I thought was important. And I think we did that."
Following the ceremony, the couple escaped for a quick change.
"Once you go into the reception, we're partying," JoJo said. "We've got a DJ, we're kicking off our dress and suit. It's time to have some fun!"
Celebrity guests at the wedding included fellow sports analyst Tim Tebow.
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East also got all dressed up for the big night.
Bachelor Nation guests included Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.
The bride's ceremony dress was an off-the-shoulder, mermaid gown by Ines di Santo.
JoJo's romantic bridal waves were courtesy Marissa Marino, with makeup by Emma Willis.
The pair's stunning wedding bands and wedding day jewelry were by Ring Concierge.
The Knot handled the stationery and invitations, which matched JoJo's vision for a neutral and blush color palette on the big day.
The black tie event — held completely outside — was designed by Gianna SanFilippo and produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR.
Found Rentals helped with furniture, while Signature Rentals handled glassware, linens and china and Bella Vista Designs did lighting and draping.
Valorie Darling did photography, with Robert Michael Films on videography.
Colette's Catering made the food, which included a sit-down, Italian-inspired meal.
"I think one of our favorite parts of the wedding planning was obviously doing the menu tasting," JoJo said. "We ate everything, we loved everything."
The romantic florals were created by Hidden Garden Flowers.
And the couple's five-tier cake, adorned with flowers, was whipped up by Bodega Bake Shop.
For the party portion of the evening, Jordan swapped his black jacket for white and JoJo slipped into a fun gown by J Andreatta.
Guests partied on the dance floor into the wee hours.
"It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together," shared JoJo.
As the night wound down, the couple put their feet up (literally, for the bride!).
"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo told PEOPLE. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."
