Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos

The pair (finally!) tied the knot on May 14, 2022, in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California

By Aili Nahas and Kate Hogan May 16, 2022 05:06 PM

1 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

They're married! Six years since their engagement on The Bachelorette finale in 2016, real estate developer JoJo Fletcher and sports announcer Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on May 14, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Though the pair initially didn't want a first look, their wedding planner helped convince them otherwise. 

"After really going through the logistics of the day ... we started to realize that was something that was really special," JoJo told PEOPLE.

3 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Jordan's friend Pete Wilson, who also officiated brother Luke Rodgers' wedding, came to California from Nashville to marry the couple. 

"He's got a great personality," Jordan shared. "He [helped] carry it!"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The pair did a "personalized spin" on vows before sharing their first kiss as Mr. & Mrs. Rodgers. 

Advertisement

5 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

"We always knew we wanted to have our wedding be traditional in a sense, because we liked that about what this day means to us. And we love the traditions of a wedding," JoJo told PEOPLE. "But we also knew that we wanted it to be playful and fun and unique. And I think a big part of our relationship is that: just the silly banter we have with each other, the random moments where you break out and dance to Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber. So incorporating that fun twist on our wedding day, I thought was important. And I think we did that."

6 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Following the ceremony, the couple escaped for a quick change. 

"Once you go into the reception, we're partying," JoJo said. "We've got a DJ, we're kicking off our dress and suit. It's time to have some fun!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Celebrity guests at the wedding included fellow sports analyst Tim Tebow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East also got all dressed up for the big night. 

Advertisement

9 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Bachelor Nation guests included Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The bride's ceremony dress was an off-the-shoulder, mermaid gown by Ines di Santo.

JoJo's romantic bridal waves were courtesy Marissa Marino, with makeup by Emma Willis. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The pair's stunning wedding bands and wedding day jewelry were by Ring Concierge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The Knot handled the stationery and invitations, which matched JoJo's vision for a neutral and blush color palette on the big day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The black tie event — held completely outside — was designed by Gianna SanFilippo and produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Found Rentals helped with furniture, while Signature Rentals handled glassware, linens and china and Bella Vista Designs did lighting and draping. 

Valorie Darling did photography, with Robert Michael Films on videography. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Colette's Catering made the food, which included a sit-down, Italian-inspired meal. 

"I think one of our favorite parts of the wedding planning was obviously doing the menu tasting," JoJo said. "We ate everything, we loved everything."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

The romantic florals were created by Hidden Garden Flowers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

And the couple's five-tier cake, adorned with flowers, was whipped up by Bodega Bake Shop.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

For the party portion of the evening, Jordan swapped his black jacket for white and JoJo slipped into a fun gown by J Andreatta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

Guests partied on the dance floor into the wee hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

"It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together," shared JoJo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

As the night wound down, the couple put their feet up (literally, for the bride!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Credit: Valorie Darling

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo told PEOPLE. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Aili Nahas and Kate Hogan
    `