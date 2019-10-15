Jordan Rodgers on Battle of the Fittest Couples: It's The Bachelor Meets American Ninja Warrior!

Jordan Rodgers competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2016, but now the engaged pair will be running the show on their new competition series Battle of the Fittest Couples.

“We got 12 of what we think are some of the most diverse and fittest couples in the country and they all lived together in one big mansion and they compete in challenges against each other,” Rodgers, 31, tells PEOPLE of the show, which premieres Tuesday on Paramount Network. “You can imagine you get a lot of testosterone.”

As the couples battled for the $100,000 prize, “Everything went wrong,” Rodgers says. “It was chaos.”

Image zoom Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher in N.Y.C. on July 23. Dominik Bindl/Getty

The SEC Network analyst, who partnered with CheapTickets.com for football season, says the show will appeal to people who love both romance and fitness.

“If you like The Bachelor for the romance and you like American Ninja Warrior, this is the perfect mix of both,” he says.

Rodgers and Fletcher, 28, started working out together by taking Soul Cycle classes. “We work out almost all the time together, as much as we can,” he says. “I never thought I would enjoy working out with my girlfriend or fiancée, let alone we both enjoy it.”

Though Rodgers has The Bachelorette to thank for launching his television career, he admits he hasn’t watched the ABC reality show since appearing on it over three years ago.

“JoJo keeps up with it and she has her DVR, so I’ll see little bits and pieces of it, but I really never sat down and watched a full episode, but for no reason,” the former football player says. “I had a great experience on it on and every now and then I catch the storylines and one or two minutes here or there and it’s very entertaining. I never have the time to sit down and watch it all.”

And he’s ready to put his Bachelorette image aside. With Battle of the Fittest Couples, Rodgers gets back to his athletic roots. “

I think a lot of people know me and my fiancée for one part of our life,” he says, “but the part of my life that’s been the most significant throughout my career before my relationship is college football.”

Battle of the Fittest Couples premieres Tuesday (11 p.m. ET) on Paramount Network.