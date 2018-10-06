Jordan Kimball Reveals Ex Jenna Cooper Believes He 'Fabricated' Texts From Her Alleged Lover

Plot twist!

Nearly one month after Jordan Kimball called off his engagement to fiancée Jenna Cooper for allegedly being in a relationship with another man, Kimball has been accused of creating “fabricated texts” that were shared on blog Reality Steve as evidence of the affair.

On Friday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted an email allegedly from Cooper’s lawyer on Instagram which read, “I’ve called you multiple times, at different times, so that we can discuss the clear and convincing forensic results (ie; Jenna did not send those texts published by Reality Steve).”

“We have not heard from you likely because you know what we know (ie; that you created the fabricated texts posted by Stephen Carbone),” the message, allegedly from lawyer Justin Apple, continued.

Kimball was then asked to admit that he knows Cooper did not send the messages and “apologize for being quick to judge.”

If he fails to do so, the document states that Cooper’s lawyer intends to “release the historic texts between you and Jenna which the public can compare to the fabricated texts and make their own conclusions.”

Jordan Kimball Jordan Kimball/Instagram

The document also says Cooper’s lawyer will “file a lawsuit against Stephen Carbone in which he will be compelled to produce all of his communications, files, etc.. At that point, I will further confirm my suspicions about who I think fabricated the texts and sent them to Stephen Carbone, which I don’t think you want me to do.”

Apple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kimball’s shocking social media post comes just days after Cooper, who has vehemently denied the affair, claimed she hired a forensic analyst to prove it.

“Obviously, like I already knew… the forensic analysis of my electronic devices and iCloud account prove that the fraudulent text message posted by ‘Realty’ Steve were not mine,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “There is growing and compelling evidence pointing to who was behind this attack on me, and it is very sad. Given the legal issues and ongoing investigation, I am delaying posting the forensic data until the investigation is fully completed.”

Jordan Kimball Jordan Kimball/Instagram

“One thing is for sure, there is a huge twist and it is killing me keeping it quiet while the investigation is completed,” she said. “You WILL be hearing more about this in the next few weeks, but I am going to attempt to start moving on with my life. #TheWaitIsWorthIt #JusticeServedCold.”

Cooper has not yet addressed Kimball’s Instagram post. However, just last month she was determined to win back his trust.

“To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals,” Cooper captioned an Instagram, which showed herself and Kimball riding horses on the beach from their first date.

Jordan Kimball Jordan Kimball/Instagram

“Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak,” Cooper continued.

“And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

“I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life.. knowing that everyone knows the truth.”

After the messages surfaced, Kimball, who proposed to Cooper on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise opened up about what it was like to hear the news that she allegedly cheated.

Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball Paul Hebert via Getty

“It felt like a body drop,” Kimball told PEOPLE. “I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.”

“I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her.”

“She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”