Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Engaged to Girlfriend Christina Creedon

Jordan Kimball has found love!

The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant got engaged to his girlfriend, Christina Creedon, on Christmas Eve.

Kimball shared a series of photos of him and his future bride on Instagram after popping the question, as well as some images of her stunning ring, which includes an inscription reading “Miss Kimball.”

“I would bend my knee a million times to stand by you,” he captioned the post on Saturday. “This ring represents how much I love and listen to you, #jamesallenpartner I selected every detail while smiling and nervously envisioning this moment.”

Kimball continued, “I can’t express how lucky I am and just how deeply I’ve fallen in love with you Christina. I could cry thinking about how happy you make me. I promise to love, nurture and to protect you as long as my heart beats here on earth. I hope that even beyond this life you’ll remember this love. I can’t imagine life without you anymore. Your voice, smile and presence are forged into my picture of the future forever. You’re absolutely precious and I want to bring all of your dreams to life.”

Creedon also shared a lengthy Instagram caption to commemorate the big news alongside a video of the moment when Kimball proposed.

“My Dear Jordan Kelly, You are the most perfect man. My heart beats a thousand miles per hour thinking about you,” she wrote. “Thank you for making me feel like the only woman in the room. Thank you for being the most beautiful and genuine gentleman. Thank you for always putting us first. You protect me and you love me more than I thought was ever possible.”

“I am amazed everyday by you and your unconditional love and thoughtfulness. I’ve never been more excited for the future. I can’t wait to be your wife and I can’t wait to build our family. Here’s to us, my baby! I will never not cry tears of pure, pure joy when I replay this moment. Here’s to absolutely forever by your side honey. I love you with my whole entire being,” Creedon concluded, signing off as “The Future Mrs. Kimball 💍”

Kimball first publicly announced his relationship with Creedon on Instagram in November 2019, writing alongside a photo of the pair that he was “extremely grateful” to share his happiness with his followers.

The reality star was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, going on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.