To All the Boys Star Jordan Fisher Says His Wedding Will Be a 'Blending of Tribes and Families'

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods are just months away from tying the knot.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s To All The Boy: P.S. I Still Love You — the sequel to the hugely popular romantic comedy, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — the actor dished on their upcoming wedding.

“We’re pretty much almost done with wedding planning,” said Fisher, who popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in May 2019. “We’re getting married in July, it’s going to be great. She respects my taste and all my things, and vice versa. We have a great team of people doing so much great work for us and helping us making it a beautiful time.”

The 2017 Dancing with the Stars champ, 25, said the couple is most looking forward to bringing families and friends together at the event.

“We’re excited for the people who we’re doing life with, and have been doing it with for a long time, to be there,” he said. “It’s a blending of tribes and families that I’m so excited about — the idea of seeing this person talk to that person and the worlds colliding.”

As for their Valentine’s Day plans? Since Fisher is currently the lead in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen and has a show that night, the two will celebrate around his schedule.

“We’ll probably do breakfast in the morning,” he said. “She’ll go to work, I’ll stream on Twitch and I’ll go do the show in the evening. Then probably we’ll come home, have a glass of wine and watch an episode of Cheer.”

Fisher and Woods, who are both from Birmingham, Alabama, met when the actor was 13 years old. They “were best friends growing up,” he previously told PEOPLE, and after their relationship turned romantic as adults, he knew “pretty much two months into dating” that she was “the one.”

Woods told PEOPLE last year that the two are planning for a family-packed future together.

“His goal in life is to have a family. I’m not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine,” she said. “For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me.”

