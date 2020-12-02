Inside Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods' Fairy-Tale Wedding at Disney World: 'It Was So Romantic'

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods said "I do" in a private after-hours ceremony at Disney World on Nov. 21

Surrounded by an intimate group of their closest loved ones (all masked and socially distanced), the longtime loves said "I do" in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 21, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Dancing with the Stars champion and Woods, a clinical nutritionist, exchanged custom vows outdoors at the stroke of midnight on the back courtyard of the Cinderella Castle before celebrating their new union with a pared-down reception.

Forgoing a traditional dinner and dance party to keep their loved ones safe, the newlyweds simply shared a romantic first dance and cut into a multi-tier wedding cake before being whisked off in a vintage car down Main Street to Fisher's song, "Happily Ever After," which he recorded for the Magic Kingdom Park.

"We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal," Fisher, 26, tells PEOPLE. "I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person."

Adds Woods, 22, who wore an Eisen Stein gown she found at Kinsley James bridal salon: "It was much smaller than we originally planned, but it ended up exactly what it was supposed to be. It was so romantic, sweet and beautiful."

Getting married after the park closed was "so cool," adds Woods. "We didn't see any of the set-up until it was actually happening, and I remember walking into the park being like, 'This is unbelievable.' They did a wonderful job."

Seeing his bride for the first time was "overwhelming in the best way," says Fisher, who along with Woods chose not to have a first look before the wedding.

"I saw Jordan and he just kind of buckled over a little bit and started tearing up. My dad was next to me and he started crying," says Woods. "We had been planning for that moment for a long time, so for it to finally happen I was just overjoyed."

Now husband and wife, the couple say they feel more solidified than ever as they head into the next phase of their lives together.

"We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that," says Fisher, who proposed in May of 2019 and now sports a diamond-encrusted Tiffany wedding band. "I've looked at a bunch of bands and even thought about designing my own, but I kept going back to this one. It's timeless and simple."

After a difficult 2020, Fisher and Woods say they've learned more than ever how important they are to one another.