Jordan Fisher Calls Tyra Banks' Dancing With the Stars Casting ‘Odd’

Jordan Fisher won season 25 of Dancing With the Stars and later hosted Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the season 25 champion said it was an "odd' decision to cast Banks as the host of the reality dance series.

"It's odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they're doing. It's really just a matter of seeing it actually happen," Fisher told the outlet.

The To All the Boys actor — who also went on to host Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018 — shared that he's "curious" to watch the upcoming season, especially without longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews.

"The tonal quality of the show is so family-oriented, and I think that Tom and Erin have played a large part in cultivating that feeling for fans at home," he explained. "So their absence, I think, is ... I mean, it's evident based on social media and all that stuff how people feel in terms of their absence from the show."

The actor also expressed interest in seeing how Banks will transform the show as an executive producer.

"She's an EP on the show as well ... I don't know what that's gonna look like or sound like or feel like, or anything along those lines. So, we'll see. We'll see when the show comes back up," he said.

Image zoom Tyra Banks Manny Carabel/Getty

ABC and BBC Studios announced Bergeron and Erin Andrews' exits earlier this month.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron has hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005. Andrews joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

Banks' new gig marks the first time the show has brought on a Black female solo host.

"I like breaking these doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many people in after you," Banks previously told GMA of taking on the role.

The model also shared what fans can expect in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

"Let’s just keep this real, it’s gonna be so next level," she revealed. "We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it to the next level, but still keeping the stuff America loves."