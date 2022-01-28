Jordan Cashmyer's Family Speaks Out, Says 16 and Pregnant Alum Died After Battle with Addiction

Jordan Cashmyer died on Jan. 15, her family shared on a GoFundMe page set up for her 6-month-old daughter

Jordan Cashmyer died following a battle with addiction, her family said earlier this week.

Days after Jordan's mom, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news of her death, the family set up a GoFundMe account to help support the 16 and Pregnant alum's 6-month-old daughter, Lyla.

"Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26," the description for the page stated. "Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl. Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality."

The description continued, "She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan. We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them."

The description went on to say that the baby girl's father died about four months before Jordan.

"Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months," the description read. "Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life. Please help our family cover the costs of Jordan's memorial and start a fund for Lyla's future. We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that."

The family concluded the description, writing: "Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time. Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan's passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace. Lots of Love, The Cashmyers."

Jordan was featured in a 2014 episode of 16 and Pregnant alongside her family and former boyfriend Derek Taylor, whom she eventually split with after her segment on the series ended. After she gave birth to daughter Evie, Jordan later signed over custody rights on a temporary basis to Taylor's mother back in 2015, Variety reported.

Jessica first shared the news of her daughter's death in a statement on Facebook, which was written from the account of Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., Jessica's late husband and Jordan's father.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," Jessica wrote alongside a black and white photograph of Jordan.

"My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old," she continued. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

"Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy," Jessica added. "Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter [sic] Lyla and family members."