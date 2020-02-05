John Travolta and Kevin Hart to Star in New Comedic Action Series for Quibi

John Travolta and Kevin Hart are ready to kick butt on Quibi.

The buzzy streaming service announced Wednesday that the Grease actor and the stand-up star will both star in comedic action series series Die Hart, with production set to begin Monday.

Hart, 40, plays a fictionalized version of himself whose dream is to land a leading man action role. Luckily, a famous director offers him that opportunity, but first, he must train at the world’s greatest action star school run by a lunatic, played by Travolta, 65.

Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Die Hart is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. The series will be executive produced by Hart while Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s President and Hart’s long-time business partner, serve as producers on the project.

The action series joins a long lineup of shows coming to Quibi, which is short for “quick bites” and is focused on quality content for millennials and telling stories in chapters of 10 minutes or less.

Among the anticipated content is Lena Waithe‘s documentary You Ain’t Got These. The film centers around the culture and commerce of sneakers. Told in 12 parts, the documentary will dig deep into the subtext of the fashion-forward sneaker world.

Andy Cohen will voice himself in The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series chronicling iconic and untold moments from his life. Zac Efron will go off the grid in Killing Zac Efron, which follows the heartthrob and his brother in the jungle of a remote island as they attempt to survive without food, water and technology for several days. Comedian Chris Rock will narrate Wild Kingdom, a series of short documentaries produced by National Geographic on the platform. Each episode is set to be four to five minutes long, according to Fortune. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake will host a show where he asks singers about the songs inspired them to become musicians. Timberlake, 38, and the featured singers would then sing a duet of that song.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba is set to star alongside Ken Block on a stunt-driving series, while Stephen Spielberg will work on a horror series that viewers can only watch at night, Vanity Fair reported. Jennifer Lopez will also hit the phone screen with her own show titled Thanks a Million — Lopez and nine others will choose an influential person from their early lives and give them $100,000 each, as long as that person passes down $50,000 to a similar person and that person hands off $25,000 and so on, according to The Hollywood Reporter..

And Keeping up with the Kardashians fans can’t wait for Kirby Jenner, a spoof show following a comedian who pretends to be Kendall Jenner‘s less-famous twin brother

Quibi has already garnered $1 billion in investments, including an additional $400 million, as reported earlier last month by the Los Angeles Times. Once released, users can pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it.

Quibi launches April 6, with 175 original shows available on the platform in its first year.