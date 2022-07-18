Jonathan Van Ness Recalls 'Unremarkable' First Kiss with a Girl, Imagining She Was Isaac Hanson
Jonathan Van Ness' first kiss was gone in an "MMMBop"!
The Queer Eye star, 35, recalled the "unremarkable" experience in an interview published Sunday by The Sydney Morning Herald, as they revealed which boy band heartthrob they were thinking of during the smooch.
"My first kiss happened in sixth grade with a girl called Bree," Van Ness recalled. "It was unremarkable because I thought I had to have a girlfriend, but in my mind I imagined she was Isaac Hanson because I loved the oldest Hanson brother."
They also opened up about married life after tying the knot in 2020 with Mark Peacock, whom they met on Instagram. "I always wanted to get married but I didn't think I would find the right person. I am so glad I did. We celebrated our two-year anniversary recently," Van Ness said.
The celebrity hairstylist mused on the "broken hearts" in their love life and how they survived other adversities with help from a great support system.
"There have been broken hearts in relationships and some drug-taking in my life that have made me who I am," they said. "It got pretty tough and rough for me, but curiosity and gratitude are the two things that have allowed me to survive the sexual abuse from my past to drug addiction and now living with HIV.
"In part that's due to the great friends and family I have, and to the women in my life, too, who showed me strength of character," Van Ness added.
Van Ness previously spoke to PEOPLE about sharing more of their life experiences in their second book Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life, which was released in April.
"There are so many dimensions to all of our humanity that I've observed through my life that I explore in this book, and I invite everyone to come along for the ride," Van Ness said. "From my experiences as a hairdresser-turned-entertainer to the HIV social safety net, imposter syndrome, and dealing with TERFs, there's nothing off-limits."