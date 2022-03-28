Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France all wrote touching tributes on social media Monday for the Queer Eye grooming expert

Jonathan Van Ness' Queer Eye Costars Celebrate Him on His 35th Birthday: 'The Youngest of the Five'

The stars of Queer Eye are celebrating Jonathan Van Ness' 35th birthday!

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Tan France all marked their costar's milestone birthday on Monday with respective tributes on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In Porowski's Instagram post, he shared several photos with Van Ness, including ones of the pair snuggled together, taking a selfie in the mirror and riding in a car.

He also recalled how they spent Van Ness' birthday together after they met and how much has changed in the Queer Eye grooming expert's life since then.

"You're still the youngest of the five of us but welcome to your mid-thirties 🎂," Porowski, 38, wrote. "The first bday I spent with you was in nyc, where you lived in a studio uptown, had one (or two?) cats, and were single."

"You've now found your person, are married and have more animals than I can count," added the Queer Eye food and wine expert. "I'm very proud of all you've accomplished and thank you for always being a friend. ❤️ u boobers"

Van Ness, who married Mark Peacock in 2020, responded in the comments with a string of emojis, sharing, "🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤣🤣🤣".

Berk, 40, also paid tribute to his costar on Instagram by sharing photos of him and Van Ness together. The photo slideshow included two snaps of the pair at Netflix's Creative Emmys afterparty in 2019.

"Happy birthday to this little nugget who never misses a chance to remind us he's the youngest 😂," the Queer Eye design expert captioned the images. "I love YOU."

In response to the sweet post, the Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness host showed his appreciation for his costar in the comment section. "Love youuuuuu!!!! Also, your hair has come such a long way and I love it and you v much ❤️👏," he wrote.

France, 38, Queer Eye's resident fashion expert, celebrated the celebrity hairstylist on his big day with a post of his own on Instagram.

"Happy JACKAAAAY day, everyone," he shared alongside several photos of the pair and multiple screengrabs of Van Ness' attempted FaceTime calls to France. "I hope you all find a way to celebrate @jvn in your own way, wherever you are."

Van Ness responded, writing, "Tannay, I already called you once today & you didn't answer Tannay!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Karamo Brown, who co-hosted Live from E! at the Oscars on Sunday, has yet to post a birthday tribute to his costar.

Van Ness has accomplished quite a lot in his 35 years of life. In addition to starring on Queer Eye, the hairstylist and grooming guru has written two books, hosts his own podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, and recently launched a new Netflix series of the same name.

In the series, which premiered on Jan. 28, Van Ness explores a variety of topics, including snacks, wigs and fashion, and discusses varying life experiences and perspectives.

Additionally, Van Ness will be releasing a new memoir, Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life, set to hit bookshelves on April 12.