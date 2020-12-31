Surprise! Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Married His 'Best Friend' This Year

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," the Queer Eye star said

Jonathan Van Ness has tied the knot!

While reflecting on 2020 in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the 33-year-old Queer Eye star revealed that this year he married his "best friend," Mark Peacock.

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness began the caption of his post. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."

Then, the television personality revealed his exciting personal news, writing, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Although Van Ness didn't tag his husband in the post, he did share a photo of what appears to be their nuptials alongside the message.

In the comment section of his post, Van Ness' Queer Eye costars sent their love and congratulations to the happy couple.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! 🤣 love you Mark and Johnny! ♥️," wrote Bobby Berk as Karamo Brown added, "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn ❤️."

Tan France noted: "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage ❤️."

Antoni Porowski also commented on the post, playfully highlighting another life update, "wait you got a dog?!?!?!"

In the rest of his reflective caption, Van Ness shared more about what 2020 brought for him — including time spent with Simone Biles and his mother.

"I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co. I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually, but these new friends I can’t wait to hug irl @ashleemariepreston," they wrote. "and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I’m hopeful for our future."

"I tumbled with the icon of icons @simonebiles , we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups 😭 miss our @queereye community!"

Van Ness added: "Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days 💗🏳️‍🌈."

Though many details of the pair's relationship — including when and how they met — remain under wraps, Peacock did share a humorous video that his now-husband captured earlier this year in March.