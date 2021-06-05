Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Husband Mark Peacock Celebrate Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

"I love our adventures and I can't wait to make more," wrote the Queer Eye star

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Queer Eye star and their husband celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary with a slideshow of photos of the happy couple.

Featuring a picture of the pair on their wedding day, the carousel of shots also included images of them attending events with one another and traveling the world side by side. Two solo shots of Peacock were also included in the series.

"Happy One Year Wedding Anniversary @marklondon 🏳️‍🌈," Van Ness wrote alongside their post. "I love our adventures and I can't wait to make more 💕💕💕."

On his respective Instagram account, Peacock also shared a series of photos to commemorate the occasion, writing, "Happy 1st Anniversary babe 🥰🥂🍾," beside his post.

In the comments section of Van Ness' post, an array of the television personality's famous friends shared congratulatory remarks with the star.

"Happy Anniversary my darling Angels ILYSM ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," said Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan as Heidi Klum shared a simple remark, writing, "BEAUTIFUL ❤️."

Some of Van Ness' Queer Eye costars also sent some love the couple's way on their milestone occasion.

"Aaw, Happy Anniversary, to you both. I hope you have such a wonderful day ❤️❤️," Tan France wrote, while Bobby Berk added, "Happy anniversary you two! Love you!!!"

Van Ness first revealed that they and Peacock tied the knot while reflecting on 2020 in a lengthy Instagram post on New Year's Eve. There, Van Ness confirmed they had married their "best friend."

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness began the caption of their post. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."

Then, the star shared their exciting personal news, writing, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Days later, Van Ness then offered fans more details about how they and Peacock met and ended up getting married. The hairstylist said that the pair went on a "date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on a comedy tour."