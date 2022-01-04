Jonathan Van Ness Has an Inquiring Mind in New Series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Watch

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, which is a spinoff from the podcast of the same name, allows fans to follow the Queer Eye star on an exploration of a variety of topics and questions

Fans are going to have the opportunity to get curious with Jonathan Van Ness in an upcoming Netflix series.

On Tuesday, the trailer for the 34-year-old Queer Eye star's new Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness was released, offering a glimpse at what to expect.

The series will allow fans to follow Van Ness, who explores a variety of topics, including snacks, wigs and fashion.

It is based on the podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, where Van Ness discusses varying life experiences and perspectives.

"Hi, I am Jonathan Van Ness. I got burning questions and I need answers. Why is hair so major? Am I dependent on snacks? Are bugs gorgeous or gross?" Van Ness says in the trailer.

The grooming guru can be seen doing everything from skating at an ice rink and tasting bugs to trying on wigs and playing dress-up.

"I am going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more ... of opening my mind, learning new perspectives," says Van Ness. "This is a huge universe to explore and to learn about."

In December, Van Ness spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his memoir, Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life, set to be released on April 12.

Detailing a "relentless curiosity" to understand the world, the star said: "Throughout my career, I've gotten to interview experts across so many fields from science, politics, academic scholars, some of the most successful people in the world, to working with incredible people both in front of and behind the camera."

"So all of that coupled with my relentless curiosity to understand the world around me turned me into a writer. I love sharing what I've learned in this medium and feel so honored and excited to be able to share what I'm learning along the way," Van Ness said.