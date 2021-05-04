Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates Husband Mark Peacock Getting His Green Card: 'He's Staying'

Jonathan Van Ness' London-born husband Mark Peacock is in America to stay.

The Queer Eye star posted a photo of him and his British beau in front of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday, sharing the good news that Peacock had secured a Green Card.

"Yay he's staying @marklondon 💗 Today as a queer person who wouldn't have been able to marry the person they love just 6 years ago, our rights can't be taken for granted! So happy to have this process in our rearview 💗 Green Card YAS!" Van Ness, 34, captioned the photo.

Peacock, 35, commented below the loving post, writing, "❤️ Love my babe 💚."

The comments section was also flooded with messages from the couple's famous friends and fans. Van Ness' Queer Eye costar Bobby Berk wrote, "Shantay you stay!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" in a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race, while Tan France added, "YAY! Such wonderful news that he now has a green card!!"

Van Ness first surprised fans with the news that he and Peacock had gotten married last year in a New Year's Eve Instagram post.

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," he wrote at the time.

In his own Instagram post on New Year's Eve, Peacock called Van Ness his "soulmate" and "one true love."

"2020 brought on more changes than I've ever been a part of before. I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats," Peacock wrote.

Several days later, Van Ness offered fans more details about how he and Peacock met and ended up getting married.

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," he wrote alongside several photos of the couple. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break?"