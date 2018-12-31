Jonathan Van Ness and Boyfriend Wilco Froneman Split: 'Sometimes Things Don't Work Out'

Jonathan Van Ness is starting 2019 as a single man.

The Queer Eye star, 31, and boyfriend Wilco Froneman have called it quits after several months of dating. Van Ness confirmed the split on Instagram Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s—s amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove,” Van Ness wrote, citing lyrics from Ariana Grande’s hit breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.”

He later updated his caption and turned off the comments, asking his followers not to spread hate on his ex’s page.

“Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much.”

Van Ness previously hashtagged the post “cheatersneverprosper,” though he did not elaborate and soon deleted the comment.

He also defended Froneman in his Instagram Stories.

“I should’ve sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post,” he said. “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year’s celebration. Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

Froneman also addressed the split on Instagram, posting of photo with Van Ness and writing, “I will always love him.”

“Not only did Jonathan van Ness give me the best moments of 2018, but undoubtedly the best moments of my life,” he wrote. “I will always love him and cherish every moment we shared. I encourage everyone to continue to send him love, no one deserves anything less.”

RELATED: Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness Brought His New Man — a Rugby Player! — to the Emmys: ‘Love Him’

Van Ness and Froneman made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“Love him,” Van Ness, 31, captioned a photo of the pair embracing in a hotel room before hitting the ceremony together.

But that wasn’t their first public appearance: Van Ness also brought Froneman as his date to the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, when the two posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet before Queer Eye won best structured reality series.