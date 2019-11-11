Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Make Red Carpet Debut at Critic’s Choice Documentary Awards

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are red-carpet official!

On Sunday night, the pair made their debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

The Property Brothers star, 41, wore a burgundy suit, gray shirt and black tie. Deschanel, 39, opted for a yellow and white dress for the outing.

The New Girl alumna came along to present an award and support her new boyfriend as he was tapped to host the awards ceremony honoring the top documentary films of the year.

The cute lovebirds looked happy together as they snuggled on the red carpet. Scott told PEOPLE exclusively that he and Deschanel share a love of independent films.

“Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well,” he said. “So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important.”

Scott also joked about the couple’s recent appearance dressed as Batman and Catwoman at his brother J.D. Scott’s costume party wedding over Halloween.

“It was like a dream wedding with every super hero and movie character that you can possibly imagine,” he said. “And now, you know, we can fight crime at night because we have the Batman and Catwoman outfits!”

Deschanel presented the award for Best Music Documentary. When it went to the film Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, she was thrilled and told the audience that Ronstadt is “one of my all-time favorite singers!”

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonathan and Deschanel are dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several smooches while seated front-row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Before that, the HGTV personality would often show Deschanel some social media love with double taps and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Scott was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

Jonathan split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in March 2018. Shortly after the couple split, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else, and she got engaged eight months later.

In May, the home renovation expert told PEOPLE that he had undergone therapy to heal the wounds from his previous relationship — and was ready to find love again.

“I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he said at the time. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”

He also revealed that he was looking for a lady he could have fun with: “A sense of humor is really important,” he said.