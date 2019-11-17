Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Have a 'Perfect Date Night' in Las Vegas

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel‘s romance has made its way to Las Vegas.

On Sunday, the couple displayed their affection for one another in a photo in which Deschanel, 39, kissed Scott, 41, on the cheek as he smiled while capturing the sweet selfie.

“Simply a perfect date night,” he wrote. “From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlasvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time ❤️ 😊.”

The New Girl star shared the same photo and wrote, “Cutie 🥰,” in the caption while tagging her boyfriend.

Last month, the Property Brothers star took the actress as his date to his brother J.D. Scott‘s one-of-a-kind Vegas nuptials, and the two came dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the vintage-movie-themed event.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my brother is for him to be happy,” J.D., 43, told PEOPLE of his sibling’s blossoming relationship with Deschanel. “I’m excited that he’s got someone that’s really great.”

J.D.’s longtime love, Belle, revealed that she actually met Deschanel before her groom did — and she’s been all-in on the star from day one.

“J.D. actually just met her for the first time at the wedding, but she’s been on set a few times and I’ve been doing makeup, so I met her and I liked her right away,” Belle told PEOPLE. “She’s really, really kind and just down to earth and playful and silly, which are things that fit in great with our family.”

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Property Brothers star and Deschanel were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Before that, the HGTV star would often show Deschanel some social media love with double taps and flirtatious comments on Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement of their split, but that her relationship with Scott was “new” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

Jonathan split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, in March 2018. Shortly after the couple split, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else and got engaged eight months later.

In May, the home renovation expert told PEOPLE that he had undergone therapy to heal the wounds from his previous relationship, and was ready to find love again.

“I’m very blessed in a lot of ways,” he said at the time. “I can buy what I want and I can go anywhere in the world. But at the end of the day, coming home to that one person that you know has your back, there’s no better feeling.”

Scott also revealed that he was looking for a lady he could have fun with: “A sense of humor is really important.”