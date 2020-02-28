Zooey Deschanel Performs a Property Brothers Musical for Jonathan Scott on Carpool Karaoke

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel had a musical meet-cute.

The couple fell in love after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series — and now, the episode featuring the start of their relationship is streaming on AppleTV.

In the episode, hilarity ensures after Zooey, 40, enlists sister Emily Deschanel, 43, to perform a Property Brothers-inspired musical for her future boyfriend and his twin brother Drew Scott, 41.

“We’ve been working for years on a musical based on your lives,” Emily tells the HGTV stars.

“I mean, we have to make some adjustments because we’ve had some serious legal issues with the music, but it is done, and we’d be honored to do our first performance for you guys.”

They drive to a theater, and the Deschanels take the stage in cropped wigs and men’s clothing as the Scotts watch from the audience. The musical numbers include “Good Morning Canada” (sung to the tune of Hairspray’s “Good Morning Baltimore”).

Image zoom Emily and Zooey Deschanel (inset: Drew and Jonathan Scott)

“If I dream it you can build it / If I build it you can sell it / It’s as simple as can be / If I buy it you can fix it / If I fix it you can list it / We’re brothers in property,” the sing in another scene.

The brothers are moved — enough to showcase their own talents with a show about the sisters.

Image zoom Jonathan and Drew Scott

Wearing full drag, the Scotts bang on bongo drums and give moody monologues. “But we don’t want to be cinematographers like you, Dad! We want to be actors!” they cry in unison, slamming a prop door and falling to the floor.

Later, Jonathan, playing Emily, laments, “I just can’t do this anymore. I’ll never get a starring role in a long-running series that perfectly blends comedy and drama,” a nod to New Girl.

‘We’re the Deschanel sisters. Show biz is in our Bones,” Drew (as Zooey) replies.

After filming the episode, both Jonathan met Zooey have said they instantly clicked. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in September and have been inseparable ever since.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating after they were seen walking hand-in-hand in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, one week after Zooey announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

“I don’t think it was expected,” Jonathan previously told PEOPLE of his and Zooey’s romance. “You know, what’s really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone’s like, ‘She’s dating who?!’”

They made their relationship Instagram official on Oct. 20, and Zooey met Jonathan’s family for the first time on Halloween.

“It’s very, very important for me that the person I’m in love with also gets the approval of my whole family,” Jonathan said of introducing his girlfriend to his family. “Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey.”

