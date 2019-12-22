Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Get Into the Holiday Spirit Ahead of First Christmas Together

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are having some fun spending their first holiday season together as a couple.

On Sunday, the Property Brothers star shared several Instagram photos of the couple kicking off Christmas week. In the first photo, the couple took a selfie together with cookie lookalikes of themselves.

“When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people…the result is magical :),” Scott, 41, captioned the sweet selfie of him and Deschanel, 39.

In a second photo, the couple posed with illusionist David Copperfield, while the third photo showed a special version of the game Guess Who, which featured Scott’s family, including his brothers Drew and J.D., as well as their respective wives Linda Phan and Annalee Belle.

Last week, Jonathan and Zooey were joined by Drew and Linda for a double date night at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Hollywood, California.

The foursome stepped out on the blue carpet outside the El Capitan Theater to pose before watching the anticipated installment of the franchise.

Image zoom Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The date night came less than two weeks after Deschanel brought her new boyfriend out on stage with her as she kicked off the Very She & Him Christmas Party tour in Philadelphia. Deschanel is one half of the musical duo She & Him, with M. Ward.

The HGTV star has joined his girlfriend on several stops throughout the tour, and last week, he proved he’s the perfect Instagram boyfriend by sharing backstage footage from her Oakland, California, show.

“Supportin my girl. Thank you Oakland for supporting @sheandhim. LA…you’re next. #melekalikimaka,” he captioned a selfie from the concert on Instagram.

Image zoom Jonathan and Zooey Rich Fury/Getty Images

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Jonathan “bonded” early on in their relationship over a “shared love of music” after becoming friends on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke in August.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the source added. “And he’s very close to his family and loves children.”

In September, Deschanel announced her split from husband of four years Jacob Pechenik, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement at the time, “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel and Pechenik share two children together: daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.