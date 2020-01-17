Jonathan Scott Says Birthday Girl Zooey Deschanel 'Brought Joy and Laughter Back Into My Life'

Happy birthday, Zooey Deschanel!

As the New Girl star turned 40 on Friday, her boyfriend Jonathan Scott dedicated a sweet post to her on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life!” the Property Brothers star, 41, captioned a photo of Deschanel in a pink and red dress, holding a matching pink balloon.

“I’m the luckiest girl,” Deschanel commented on the post.

Image zoom Instagram

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Jokes About Reaction to Relationship with Zooey Deschanel — ‘She’s Dating Who?!’

Deschanel also marked the occasion herself.

“Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

Deschanel and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, announced their split last September, though a source told PEOPLE at the time they had been separated for “several months.” The two share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

Deschanel and Scott, meanwhile, became fast friends while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings last August. A source previously told PEOPLE that Scott’s “great sense of humor” drew Deschanel in during their time on James Corden‘s show.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

Image zoom Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Scott, who split from his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2018, recently told PEOPLE that Deschanel has blended in seamlessly with his family.

“It’s very, very important for me that the person I’m in love with also gets the approval of my whole family,” said the HGTV star. “Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey.”

His twin brother, Drew, confirmed.

“Linda and I have noticed that they connect on an individual level as well, which is great,” said the real estate agent, who married his longtime love Linda Phan in Italy in 2018. “They’re both amazing humans, and we love the idea of having her in our lives.”