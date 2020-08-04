Foodgod Jonathan Cheban Thanks Fans for Support After Reporting Robbery: 'Watch Your Back'

Kim Kardashian's pal Jonathan Cheban is counting his blessings after he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Cheban, who last year changed his name to "Foodgod," issued a statement addressing the incident, thanking fans for their "overwhelming concern" and encouraging everyone to "watch your back."

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life changing incident on Sunday night," Cheban said. "It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine. I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following. Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!"

The entrepreneur, who frequently appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was with his mother and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, when the alleged incident took place. According to Cheban, 46, the alleged robber took his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after threatening the group by pointing a gun at his mother's head.

The Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 9-1-1 call to report the armed robbery Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., saying the two male suspects fled on foot. According to the news release, officers arrived to investigate the crime shortly after receiving the call.

"Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," according to the release. "Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."

"The first suspect – who is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers – approached the victim in the driveway of the residence on East Bayview," the release continues. "As he exited his vehicle, the suspect asked him what time it was. The suspect then brandished a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim and two other witnesses on scene. The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim. The other witnesses on scene were unharmed. The suspect fled the scene on foot and met up with a second suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater."