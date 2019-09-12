Jonathan Cheban Opens Up About New Podcast — and His Candid First Interview with Kim Kardashian

The Foodgod has a podcast!

Entrepreneur Jonathan Cheban, who frequently pops up on Keeping up with the Kardashians with best friend Kim Kardashian West, is debuting his podcast, Foodgod: OMFG.

Despite his reputation as an adventurous foodie, “the podcast is very lifestyle,” Cheban tells PEOPLE. “It will have some food porn, but it’s a little bit of Howard Stern, it’s funny. We’re going to be talking about fun topics for the first half and then interviews the second half.”

When it came to inviting his first guest, Cheban, 45, knew Kardashian West, 38, was the perfect choice.

“We’re talking about everything, from how we met to Kanye with religion,” says Cheban. “It’s like our normal conversation — it’s like the way we talk to each other on the phone. I wanted to get into it all.”

That includes how they first met (at a birthday party for mutual pal Brittny Gastineau) and bonded over shared lifestyles. “We’re not big partiers,” Cheban says. “We weren’t the ones getting wasted and passing out. We’re both fake drinkers.”

And Cheban is quick to address haters when it comes to his relationship with the reality star. “A lot of people are always like you’re such a kiss ass to Kim,” he says. “But I’m the opposite. I tell her the truth. I’m ruthless to be honest!”

Kardashian West also opens up about navigating life with her four children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 4 months — that she shares with husband Kanye West. And Cheban says he’s continuously impressed with his friend’s multitasking skills.

“She’s a machine,” he says. “And that inspires me to take on so many things. She is never tired, she never cancels.” And when it comes to the kids, “she never loses her cool. And that’s why she’s good.”

“I want this podcast to be fun,” says Cheban, whose podcast will also feature Dr. Oz, La La Anthony and influencer The Fat Jewish. “And it is!”

Foodgod: OMFG is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.