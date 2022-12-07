01 of 13 Good Tidings Hallmark Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.

02 of 13 Representation Matters Hallmark The LGBTQ+ representation on The Holiday Sitter extends far past just the actors on the screen and the story. "The whole creative team on this movie is QUEER!" cheers Bennett, pictured with producer Maura Dunbar, who is also LGBTQ+.

03 of 13 Faux Snow Secrets Hallmark When filming a holiday movie in August in Vancouver, snow isn't exactly in the forecast. But that's never stopped Hallmark! "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but really, I'm just hoping the soap suds don't go in my mouth during a take because it's gross," Bennett quips. Other frequently used substances for fake snow: the insides of baby diapers, foam and dry instant mashed potato flakes.

04 of 13 Winter Wardrobe Woes Hallmark The other downside to filming in August: "You know it's hot and steamy on set when a fleece blanket is cooler than your wardrobe," laughs Bennett. Krissa's ugly Christmas sweater with a dancing dino is pretty cool, too.

05 of 13 Festive Faces Hallmark "This is me on the stairs with Chelsea Hobbs, who plays my sister in the movie, and Matthew Dowden, who plays her husband," Bennett says. "I told them to make a Christmas face, and this is what I got."

06 of 13 Fetch Is Happening Hallmark "On Christmas, we wear pink," Bennett says of this snap with director Ali Liebert (who is also LGBTQ+).

07 of 13 There's Something on Your Face Hallmark "This scene is a flashback to when I had a mustache. To be honest, I kinda like it."

08 of 13 Lights, Camera, Carbs? Hallmark (George eating a waffle on set with camera in BG) Are waffles a carb?

09 of 13 Those Carbs'll Do That Hallmark "'Twas the night before Christmas, but really it was just in between takes, and we fell asleep."

10 of 13 Sexiest Pancake Makers Alive Hallmark "Making Christmas pancakes, but looking sexy while we do it," says Bennett. PEOPLE may have to come up with a new category next year...

11 of 13 Uh Oh Hallmark "This is what happens when he forgets to get me a Christmas gift."

12 of 13 Let's Go! Hallmark Seems like Sam has plans for a getaway and Jason will be staying put. "One of us is ready for Hawaii for Christmas and one of us is ready for the snow: Can you tell which one?" Bennett teases.