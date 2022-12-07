Jonathan Bennett Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of His New Hallmark Christmas Movie, 'The Holiday Sitter'

The Mean Girls actor shares exclusive photos from Hallmark's first holiday movie centered on an LGBTQ+ couple, premiering Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 12:33 PM
01 of 13

Good Tidings

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.

02 of 13

Representation Matters

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

The LGBTQ+ representation on The Holiday Sitter extends far past just the actors on the screen and the story. "The whole creative team on this movie is QUEER!" cheers Bennett, pictured with producer Maura Dunbar, who is also LGBTQ+.

03 of 13

Faux Snow Secrets

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

When filming a holiday movie in August in Vancouver, snow isn't exactly in the forecast. But that's never stopped Hallmark! "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but really, I'm just hoping the soap suds don't go in my mouth during a take because it's gross," Bennett quips. Other frequently used substances for fake snow: the insides of baby diapers, foam and dry instant mashed potato flakes.

04 of 13

Winter Wardrobe Woes

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

The other downside to filming in August: "You know it's hot and steamy on set when a fleece blanket is cooler than your wardrobe," laughs Bennett. Krissa's ugly Christmas sweater with a dancing dino is pretty cool, too.

05 of 13

Festive Faces

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"This is me on the stairs with Chelsea Hobbs, who plays my sister in the movie, and Matthew Dowden, who plays her husband," Bennett says. "I told them to make a Christmas face, and this is what I got."

06 of 13

Fetch Is Happening

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"On Christmas, we wear pink," Bennett says of this snap with director Ali Liebert (who is also LGBTQ+).

07 of 13

There's Something on Your Face

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"This scene is a flashback to when I had a mustache. To be honest, I kinda like it."

08 of 13

Lights, Camera, Carbs?

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

(George eating a waffle on set with camera in BG) Are waffles a carb?

09 of 13

Those Carbs'll Do That

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"'Twas the night before Christmas, but really it was just in between takes, and we fell asleep."

10 of 13

Sexiest Pancake Makers Alive

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"Making Christmas pancakes, but looking sexy while we do it," says Bennett. PEOPLE may have to come up with a new category next year...

11 of 13

Uh Oh

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"This is what happens when he forgets to get me a Christmas gift."

12 of 13

Let's Go!

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

Seems like Sam has plans for a getaway and Jason will be staying put. "One of us is ready for Hawaii for Christmas and one of us is ready for the snow: Can you tell which one?" Bennett teases.

13 of 13

A Talented Bunch

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images from Jonathan Bennett from his new Hallmark movie The Holiday Sitter
Hallmark

"LGBTQ+ represents!" cheers Bennett, with (from left) director Ali Liebert, second assistant director Clayton Alexander Durie, actor Donia Kash (who was the first openly nonbinary actor to feature in a Hallmark movie earlier this year), and Krissa. The Holiday Sitter premieres Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Related Articles
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman Attends a Summit in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner, Yara Shahidi and More
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Hallmark Media Celebrates A Star-Studded Kickoff Of 'Countdown To Christmas' With A Special Screening Of "A Holiday Spectacular" Featuring The World Famous Rockettes
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash
Kendall Jenner holiday cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset Sit Courtside in Atlanta, Plus Gwen Stefani, Harrison Ford and More
Claire Foy
Claire Foy Grabs Coffee in London, Plus Jacob Elordi, Craig Robinson and More