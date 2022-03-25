Everything to Know About Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey has gained critical acclaim for his role as Anthony on Netflix's Bridgerton. Learn more facts about the English actor

Prepare to swoon over Jonathan Bailey.

While the Regé-Jean Page had everyone's heart in Bridgerton season 1, Bailey is rightfully taking the spotlight in the upcoming season as his character Anthony finds his viscountess.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The English actor, 33, has gained critical acclaim for his role on the hit Netflix series, but he's been acting since he was very young.

Bailey first got his start on the stage, appearing in various productions over the years including A Christmas Carol, Company, and King Lear.

Since then, he has dabbled in everything from musical theater to TV and movies.

As you tune into Bridgerton season 2, here's a handful of interesting facts you should know about the actor.

Jonathan Bailey knew he wanted to be an actor at a young age

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey knew what he wanted to do early in life. During an interview with Whatsonstage.com, Bailey recalled wanting to get into acting after seeing a performance of Oliver! when he was just five years old. "I remember announcing to my family something very cliched like 'I want to be up there one day,'" he told the publication.

Jonathan Bailey is an accomplished theater actor

Jonathan Bailey Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Bailey's big break came at age 7 when he scored a role in the 1995 Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Christmas Carol at the Barbican Theatre in London.

Since then, he has starred in a number of theater productions, including the musical American Psycho alongside Matt Smith in 2013, King Lear opposite Ian McKellen in 2017, and the second West End revival of Company in 2018. The latter performance earned him the 2019 Laurence Olivier Award for best actor in a supporting role in a musical.

Bailey is also set to star opposite Taron Egerton in a production of Mike Bartlett's Cock in London's West End later this year.

Jonathan Bailey found out he booked Bridgerton on his birthday

Bridgerton Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

Bailey first auditioned for the part of Anothony Bridgerton when he was starring in the West End revival of Company in 2018. A year later, he learned he scored the role, telling Evening Standard, "I got offered the job on my 31st birthday, 25 April 2019."

Jonathan Bailey previously starred on the same show as his Bridgerton costar Simone Ashley

Bridgerton Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

In Bridgerton season 2, Simone Ashley joins the cast as Bailey's onscreen love interest, but this actually isn't the first project they've done together. Ashley previously appeared on the British crime drama, Broadchurch, on which Bailey had a starring role.

If Jonathan Bailey wasn't acting, he'd be a teacher

Jonathan Bailey Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Bailey revealed that if he wasn't acting, he'd want to be a primary school teacher.