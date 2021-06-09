Jonathan and Drew Scott, Ree Drummond and Guy Fieri Help Provide 5 Billion Meals to Fight Hunger

Discovery's Turn up! Fight Hunger campaign has reached its five-year goal of serving one billion meals to kids living with hunger

Drew and Jonathan Scott, Ree Drummond and Guy Fieri are among the many stars who have helped the program, which is a partnership with No Kid Hungry, hit their massive goal a few year ahead of schedule.

Turn Up! Fight Hunger launched in 2019 with a five-year goal to provide one billion meals. Due to the extensive need during the COVID-19 crisis, Discovery pivoted to support hungry families most affected by the pandemic, and reached the milestone number in just 18 months.

"There has never been a more important time to help feed hungry kids and our valued partnership with No Kid Hungry will bring much needed attention to America's food insecurity crisis and relief to hungry kids and families in need for years to come," said Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc.

The campaign was featured on HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation, as well the competition series Rock the Block. A portion of the proceeds from the home sales in the hit series Brother vs. Brother, starring Drew and Jonathan, was also donated while Food Network's Chopped: Grudge Match, hosted by Ted Allen, featured the program as a charity supported by the competing judges.

Drew and Jonathan Scott Credit: HGTV

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of families were facing hunger - and in its wake, that number increased rapidly," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.