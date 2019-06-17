The Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner Party with Priyanka Chopra to Celebrate Her Mom's Birthday

Forget a quiet night at home in honor of his mother-in-law. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their extended family hit the town for her mom Madhu Chopra’s 61st birthday.

The couple and Nick’s bandmates/brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas (plus wife Sophie Turner) celebrated on Sunday evening in Boston.

The group, which included several other friends and family members, arrived at The Beehive in Boston’s South End around 9 p.m. on Sunday via a 32-passenger party bus, with a car and three SUVs of security trailing them.

“There was a ton of people with them,” a bystander told PEOPLE.

Emerging from the massive vehicle, Nick, 26, walked into the restaurant with his arm around his wife’s waist. Dressed to the nines in an iridescent silver skirt, silver shirt and multicolored high heels, Priyanka, 36, looked dazzling as she wore her long brown hair in soft waves.

Inside the restaurant, the group sipped cocktails and sang songs in Madhu’s honor. They danced to live performances from a local blues band, Bruce Bears, on The Beehive stage during dinner and late into the evening.

The group ordered the entire dinner menu, which included everything from tuna tartare and Atlantic salmon to grilled skirt steak and herb-crusted local blue cod.

Priyanka also posted a photo of herself with her mother.

“Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Chopra wrote on her Instagram.

While Kevin, Joe and Sophie took off from the restaurant individually throughout the night, Priyanka and Nick stuck around until 11:30 p.m., when they emerged hand-in-hand.

“They were holding hands, smiling and laughing,” a bystander told PEOPLE. “They looked like they were having a great time.”

Earlier on Sunday, the group was at the Xfinity Center in the suburb of Mansfield, about 30 miles outside the city, where the Jonas Brothers performed alongside Ellie Goulding at the Kiss 108 Concert. Priyanka made sure to support her husband backstage and was spotted toting a red solo cup as she was escorted around by security.