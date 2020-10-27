Jon Stewart to Return with New Current Affairs Series on Apple TV+

Five years after handing over the Daily Show reigns to Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart is making his return to TV.

The comedian is set to star in a new current affairs series on Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will run for multiple seasons and feature Stewart as he explores various news topics with his signature satirical touch. He will also executive produce the series, which is still untitled.

Stewart helmed The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, making his persona practically synonymous with the Comedy Central show. He earned 20 Emmy Awards, 10 of which were consecutive outstanding variety series wins.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June, Stewart discussed how the show has evolved since Noah took over, saying that it's "better" now.

Reflecting on the show's early years, Stewart said "it was — like pretty much everything in late-night comedy — that sort of Harvard Lampoon school of pasty white guys sitting in a room."

"Evolving the show past that took a really long time," he admitted. "It was a lot of work and often times it came with defensiveness."

Image zoom Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Stewart acknowledged that for a long time, their initiatives were just "diversity for diversity's sake."

"It was, 'We don't have enough women writers, let's hire a woman. We don't have enough black writers, let's hire a black person,'" he said. "But what we realized is we weren't changing the system, we were just granting access to a club everybody should have had access to in the first place."

"Also, it put those women and people of color in a very awkward position," he added. "Because now, they feel the responsibility to represent, and so that created tensions and pressures for them."

Stewart said "it took 16 years to change it at a glacial pace."