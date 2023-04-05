Jon Stewart Crashes Roy Wood Jr.'s Hosting Gig in Surprise Appearance on 'The Daily Show'

The Daily Show's former host dropped by Tuesday's set in a hooded Obi-Wan Kenobi cloak, attempting to give guest host Roy Wood Jr. some "sage advice" on Donald Trump's arraignment day

By
Published on April 5, 2023 11:37 AM
Jon Stewart Crashes Roy Wood Jr.’s Hosting Gig in Surprise Appearance on 'The Daily Show'
Photo: The Daily Show/YouTube

Jon Stewart made a surprise guest appearance on The Daily Show, which he hosted for 16 years.

Crashing guest host Roy Wood Jr.'s slot on Tuesday dressed as cult Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi, Stewart stopped by in an attempt to give some "sage advice" on the historical day of former president Donald Trump's arraignment.

"Today was one for the history books," Wood Jr. began, calling it "the craziest day in New York since the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man came to town (a reference to the Ghostbusters fictional character).

On Tuesday, Trump plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying records in relation to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while running for president in 2016.

Wood Jr., 44, a longtime correspondent on the show, then went on to talk about the "pressure" of succeeding on the hit political comedy program as this week's host.

"You've got to be funny, you've got to be satirical, you've got to be powerful, you know, you've got to go viral," he shared. "And I don't know what to do. I just wish I had somebody I could talk to, to guide me through some of this stuff, man."

Suddenly, Wood. Jr heard an ominous voice repeating: "Roy, use the Force, Roy," — a voice that turned out to be Stewart, who walked on set in a long brown cloak concealing his face with the hood. He then slipped back into his normal voice, taking a seat at his former table as the audience cheered on.

Jon Stewart Crashes Roy Wood Jr.’s Hosting Gig in Surprise Appearance on 'The Daily Show'
The Daily Show/YouTube

Continuing the schtick, Wood Jr. said "I know you," multiple times, adding "I knew I knew yo' a**. You're Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"I'm Jon ... Stewart. I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big," joked Stewart, who left the Comedy Central series in 2015.

Comedian Trevor Noah took over Stewart's spot up until last year. The show has continued to use guest hosts until they decide on a permanent replacement.

"The Daily Show had a white host?" Wood Jr. cracked as they proceeded to argue over what Star Wars characters they wanted to be. "I think it'd make more sense if I were the wise sage who mentors the young host," Stewart replied, claiming his stake after some more squabbling.

"The thing is this Roy, and thank you for having me on the program," Stewart said, turning more serious. "And you're doing a fabulous job by the way. The thing about this historic indictment is that American jurisprudence—"

"I think we're out of time," Wood Jr. jokingly interjected, thanking Stewart and taking back control of his show before cutting to commercial.


Holding his own in the political arena, it was announced in February that Wood Jr. will host the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner on April 29.

According to a release by the organization on Feb. 2, the Imperfect Messenger comedian studied broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University in the late 1990s and has a special passion for news.

"It's an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable," Wood Jr. said in the WHCA release. "It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in."

Jon Stewart Crashes Roy Wood Jr.’s Hosting Gig in Surprise Appearance on 'The Daily Show'
The Daily Show/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Stewart, the TV personality returned to his talk show roots in 2021 with The Problem with Jon Stewart, which premiered on Apple TV+. He has also written and directed films as well as authored two books.

Last April, the comedian and political commentator became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. While accepting the award on April 24 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Stewart opened up about the important role comedy plays in society: "Comedy survives every moment."

"Comedy doesn't change the world, but it's a bellwether. We're the banana peel in the coal mine," he added, per The Hill. "When society is under threat, comedians are the ones who get sent away first. Authoritarians are the threat to comedy, to music, to thought, to poetry."

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Related Articles
Janelle James Rollout
'Abbott Elementary' 's Janelle James on Her 'Huge Learning Experience' Touring with Chris Rock: 'Just Surreal'
Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar Cruel Intentions - 1999 Director: Roger Kumble Columbia USA Scene Still Drama Sexe intentions
The Long-Awaited 'Cruel Intentions' TV Series Looks Like It Finally Has a Home
simon cowell lauren silverman
Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Lindsie Chrisley Recalls Her 'Biggest Concerns' Before Her Parents Reported to Prison
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Calls It 'Convenient' Teresa's Wedding 'Vision' Didn't Include Her as a Bridesmaid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Judy Farrell M*A*S*H
'M*A*S*H' Actress Judy Farrell Dead at 84 After a Stroke: Report
Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Lindsie Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has 'Made Great Friends' in Prison and Is in 'Such a Better Place' Now
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Barbie Ferreira attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Barbie Ferreira Calls 'Euphoria' Exit a 'Mutual Decision' but Felt She May Have 'Overstayed My Welcome'