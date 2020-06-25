Jon Stewart Explains Why The Daily Show Is 'Better' under Trevor Noah

After the comedian stepped down as host of the Comedy Central show in 2015, Trevor Noah took over

Jon Stewart is proud of how The Daily Show has evolved.

During a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show to discuss his new movie Irresistible, the former host of Comedy Central's satirical news program had high praise for his successor Trevor Noah, insisting that he's elevated the show.

"It's not meant as a denigration of me," said Stewart, 57. "The evolution of show was also about opening our eyes to some of the realities of business around us."

The Daily Show premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015, when he handed the reigns to Noah. Reflecting on the show's early years, Stewart said "it was — like pretty much everything in late-night comedy — that sort of Harvard Lampoon school of pasty white guys sitting in a room."

"Evolving the show past that took a really long time," he admitted. "It was a lot of work and often times it came with defensiveness."

As Stewart explained, inclusivity is necessary to truly alter the system.

"The radio and television business is run by rich people from Westchester. And the reason that it is is because when you hire people from this business, you generally hire from the interns that you formerly had on the show," he said. "But any intern that could afford to take three months off from college and spend that time polishing your grapes is going to come from a wealthy background, so all the people you were hiring were all socioeconomically at a very high level."

"So it took us a long time to fix a lot of those tributaries," he continued. "By paying the interns, suddenly you're getting a much more diverse group of people that are coming in."

Stewart acknowledged that for a long time, their initiatives were just "diversity for diversity's sake."

"It was, 'We don't have enough women writers, let's hire a woman. We don't have enough black writers, let's hire a black person,'" he said. "But what we realized is we weren't changing the system, we were just granting access to a club everybody should have had access to in the first place."

"Also, it put those women and people of color in a very awkward position," he added. "Because now, they feel the responsibility to represent, and so that created tensions and pressures for them."

"It took 16 years to change it at a glacial pace. Because that kind of mindset, to me, because I didn't grow up in it ... it's not a part of me," he continued. "For Trevor, it's a part of him. It flows from him naturally. You don't do it because necessarily it's the right thing to do — it makes it better. The show is better."

Born to a Black mother and a white father in South Africa, Noah, 36, has been open about his experiences with abuse, poverty and segregation growing up under apartheid.

Despite his harrowing upbringing, the comedian told PEOPLE in 2017 he's grateful for the life lessons that his parents taught him.