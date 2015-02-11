Jon Stewart Is Leaving The Daily Show

Jon Stewart is signing off after almost 16 years on The Daily Show.

The host is leaving the Comedy Central show he’s hosted since 1999, the network announced Tuesday.

“For the better part of the last two decades, I have had the incredible honor and privilege of working with Jon Stewart. His comedic brilliance is second to none,” Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless said in a statement obtained by EW. “Jon has been at the heart of Comedy Central, championing and nurturing the best talent in the industry, in front of and behind the camera.

“Through his unique voice and vision, The Daily Show has become a cultural touchstone for millions of fans and an unparalleled platform for political comedy that will endure for years to come. Jon will remain at the helm of The Daily Show until later this year. He is a comic genius, generous with his time and talent, and will always be a part of the Comedy Central family.”

Stewart, 52, has led the faux political news program to win 20 Emmy Awards.

His departure comes after friend Stephen Colbert, who worked as a Daily Show correspondent under Stewart, left his Comedy Central series The Colbert Report to succeed David Letterman on The Late Show later this year.