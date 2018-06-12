Star Trek's Jon Paul Steuer Cause of Death Ruled Suicide: Report

Jon Paul Steuer’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to a report.

The actor, who began his career as a child actor on Little Giants and Star Trek, died on Jan. 1 at the age of 33.

On Monday, Steuer’s cause of death was revealed with The Blast reporting he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Portland Police Bureau’s spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley told PEOPLE they suspected no foul play in Steuer’s death.

Steuer’s death was announced by his band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., on Facebook in January.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the band wrote.

“The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did,” they continued.

He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens [of] shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet,” they added.

Jon Paul Steuer in Star Trek: The Next Generation

The band concluded, “We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny… we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

Steuer played the son of Worf in a 1990 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also appeared in By Dawn’s Early Light opposite James Earl Jones that same year.

The actor was also in the ABC series Grace Under Fire from 1993 to 1996 but quit acting after the cancellation of the show, according to Variety.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.