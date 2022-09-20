Jon Hamm 'Wanted to Shake' Erika Girardi Over 'RHOBH' Earrings Debate: 'Honey, They Were Never Yours'

Erika Girardi's behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has everyone talking, even Jon Hamm!

The Mad Men actor stopped by SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday where he shared to host Howard Stern that he's a secret fan of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise — a revelation that sparked the two to discuss a Girardi storyline that played out on a recent episode.

"Everyone wants to know, should Erika give back the earrings?" Stern asked Hamm, referencing a pair of $750,000 diamond stud earrings the Beverly Hills Housewife's estranged husband Tom Girardi purchased for her in March 2007.

The pricey possessions have been the subject of many headlines after prosecutors in the ongoing lawsuit against Tom alleged the disgraced former attorney bought the jewelry pieces using money said to be stolen from settlement funds for clients of his former firm, Girardi & Keese.

Erika has since turned the earrings over following a June ruling from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge, who determined that Tom not only bought the earrings with money from a class action trust but also "covered up the theft by describing the purpose of the check as a 'cost' of litigation incurred by the firm."

"I was asked to turn them over and I complied, as I've complied with everything from the beginning," Erika said on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "They are in a third-party trust and the bankruptcy trustee has them I believe."

Erika Girardi. Amy Sussman/Getty

But in a RHOBH episode, filmed in January of this year, Erika was slammed by her costars for saying she would not voluntarily give the earrings over until the courts asked her.

Hamm, 51, and Stern, 68, agreed with Erika's critics.

"She should [give them back]," Hamm said, to the agreement of Stern. "It's ... the circular argument that 'it's not responsible...' — you just want to shake her and go, 'Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!' "

He went on to ask Stern whether the earrings were $750,000 for the set or $750,000 per earring — a question Stern explained he didn't know.

"Give them back," Hamm said again, before the conversation moved on.

Hamm, who adds his name to a long list of celebrity Bravoholics, told Stern earlier in the interview that he found his way to Housewives thanks his girlfriend Anna Osceola.

The two watch reality TV while cooking, Hamm said. "There's a little ritual happens where it's either Beat Bobby Flay — because that's sort of, you know we're cooking something and it's fun and remarkably entertaining — and then sometimes there will be a Real Housewives watching at the end when we sit after the dinner."

"I'm fascinated by it. I really am," Hamm said. "I resisted it for decades! I thought it was the low-hanging fruit. I can't with... You would see them out in the wild and you just see [in the background] these cameras and lights and I was just like, 'What kind of existence is this?' "

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Though Stern only watches RHOBH, Hamm said he's watched a few more franchises than that.

"I watch that one because that one's on now," Hamm said. "But the one that got me started, the first hit of the pipe was [Real Housewives of] New Jersey. Started in Jersey, then we went across the river to [Real Housewives of] New York City, then we got on a plane and we flew across the country and landed in Beverly Hills.

"I can't get into [Real Housewives of] Salt Lake City and the [Real Housewives of] Dubai and the [Real Housewives of] Atlanta — I can't," Hamm added. "I can't get into the ancillary markets."

The Howard Stern Show streams on SiriusXM. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.