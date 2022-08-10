Jon Hamm Will Play a 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show'

The Mad Men alum will play Paul Marks, a character who could bring major changes to UMB

By
Published on August 10, 2022 01:10 PM
Jon Hamm
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Morning Show has tapped Jon Hamm for season 3.

Hamm, 51, will play a "corporate titan" named Paul Marks in the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama, according to The Wrap.

The Mad Men alum's character "sets his sights on UMB," meaning plenty of potential changes for the folks at the media company, including Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Cory (Billy Crudup).

Hamm is best known for playing Don Draper in 2010s drama Mad Men, and he's recently stolen scenes in Good Omens, Top Gun: Maverick, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” season two, premiering September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Apple TV+

News of Hamm's involvement on The Morning Show comes after he participated in a cheeky commercial for Apple TV+, questioning why the streamer has some of the biggest stars — but hadn't yet enlisted Hamm.

"Seriously, I could have done [Ted] Lasso," the actor says while watching Jason Sudeikis on screen. Of The Morning Show, he said: "Jen and Reese, no Jon. Feels like a missed opportunity!"

Apple TV+ confirmed that filming for season 3 of The Morning Show will begin in August. There's still no word on when the third season can be expected to premiere.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are available to stream in full on Apple TV+.

