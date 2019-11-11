Jon Hamm Attends Mad Men Daughter Kiernan Shipka’s 20th Birthday Bash: ‘Dad Showed Up!’

It’s a Mad Men reunion!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka turned 20 on Sunday, and over the weekend, she shared Instagram photos from her big birthday celebration — including one of her original TV dad, Jon Hamm.

“Dad showed up!!!,” she captioned the black-and-white shot of her and Hamm, who softly grinned as Shipka gave the peace sign and a kissy face.

The reunion excited many of Shipka’s Instagram followers, including Disney Channel actress Laura Marano, who commented, “Honestly, I was so star struck 😭.”

Netflix — which owns Sabrina and has every season of Mad Men available to stream — commented, “MADness.”

Hamm, 48, and Shipka starred as father and daughter Don and Sally Draper in Mad Men. The beloved AMC drama, which ended after 7 seasons in 2015, is regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time.

January Jones, who played family matriarch Betty Draper on the show, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she too was supposed to attend the party but was unable to make it.

“I’m missing this ones birthday party tonight 😢” she captioned a photo of her and Shipka. “I’m so proud of you @kiernanshipka I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn’t have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom 😉.”

The TV mother and daughter recently reunited for the star-studded Rodarte Spring Summer 2020 Campaign. They each were photographed individually in feminine ruffled designs, then came together to pose in a few mother-daughter pics that give off strong Betty and Sally Draper vibes.

In 2017, several of the Mad Men cast reunited to celebrate show’s creator Matthew Weiner’s book launch. Along with Shipka, Hamm, and Jones, 41, costars Christina Hendricks and Jessica Paré were in attendance.

The cast of the AMC drama grew close over the years, and Jones previously told PEOPLE that filming the final episode was “awful.”

“It was really sad,” said the actress. “They scheduled it so that on the last day, everyone had their last scene of the episode. It was like every moment of the day was somebody’s last something, and it was just so sad.”:

“It was like someone was dying,” she added. “I was like, ‘Let me just do one more’ — because I knew I would never be her again.”