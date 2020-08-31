Jon Gosselin Vacations in Florida with Daughter Hannah, Son Collin and Girlfriend Colleen Conrad

Hannah and Collin, two of the Gosselin sextuplets, currently live full-time with their dad

Jon Gosselin recently took a trip with his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and two of his kids.

On Sunday, Conrad posted a series of photos on Instagram with Gosselin, his daughter Hannah and son Collin, and a few other friends. The photos were snapped in Ponte Vedra, in the Jacksonville Beaches area of Florida.

"A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation!" she wrote. "Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!"

Gosselin, 43, has been dating Conrad for several years.

"I've known Colleen my whole life," he told reporters at a WE tv panel in 2018. "We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me."

The former reality star was previously married to Kate Gosselin, and the two were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8. After 10 years of marriage, they divorced in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity.

The exes are parents to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 16.

Hannah and Collin, who previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs, currently live full-time with their dad. The other four and the twins live with their mother.

Speaking to reporters last year, Gosselin said he's not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.