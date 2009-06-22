Jon Gosselin: Tonight's Episode Like Any Other

TLC is promising a big announcement on Monday night’s episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8, but a relaxed Jon Gosselin, taking a break while running errands near the family’s house in Wernersville, Pa., told PEOPLE Monday night’s episode “is just like any other episode to [him].”

Jon left the house in the family’s big blue van around 9:45 a.m. Monday – without the kids – and went to Starbucks, a UPS store and then a supermarket. After he emerged with groceries, Gosselin, 32, answered a few questions from reporters.

He said he bought Dove bars for the kids and admitted the ice cream makes a mess, so “they eat them outside so I don’t have to clean them up.” He said the kids are anxious for Kate, who has been away, to return, then loaded his groceries in the van and drove home, arriving around 12:30 p.m. Later, he took his ATV out and rode it around the property.

Tonight’s announcement caps a brutal few months for the couple, whose marital troubles are the subject of near-constant speculation in the press. One of Jon’s friends told PEOPLE that the problems have been present for a while, but that Jon stayed in the marriage “because he has eight beautiful children and he loves them.”

Dismissing the suggestion that he might be nervous about Monday’s airing of the family’s reality TV show, Jon says: “Today is just like any other day.”

from Huffington Post

