Jon Gosselin Says Marriage to Kate Would've 'Fizzled Out' Even Without Reality TV Pressures

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his complicated family dynamics.

The former reality star appeared on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, sitting down with Dr. Mehmet Oz to discuss his split from Kate Gosselin and where things stand between the two a decade later.

“We don’t have a relationship right now,” he said. “We don’t talk, nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court, because we’ve exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It’s just never going to happen, due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects on how we want to parent.”

Asked to elaborate on his mention of “personality disorders,” Jon, 42, said he thinks Kate, 44, has narcissistic personality disorder and called his own behavior “passive-aggressive.”

Last week, Kate issued an exclusive statement to PEOPLE after sneak peeks at the Dr. Oz interview went wide.

“I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now,” she said. “However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

Image zoom Dr. Oz and Jon Gosselin

Jon and Kate share 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah and 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady. After 10 years of marriage, the couple, who were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity.

After a lengthy custody battle, Kate received primary custody of the children, although Collin and Hannah currently live with Jon full-time. Collin previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs.

RELATED: Jon Gosselin Claims He ‘Pretty Much Bankrupted Myself’ Amid Divorce from Kate Gosselin

Asked by Dr. Oz about the high-profile split, Jon said the show drove a wedge between them, noting that filming so frequently at home “absolutely” blurred the lines between family and reality TV.

As for whether their marriage would have lasted if not for the show?

“It’s hard to live in a hypothetical, but I think eventually, because of personality, it would have fizzled out anyway,” he said. “First of all, I got married at 22 years old, and you just don’t know.”

Image zoom Jon Gosselin; Kate Gosselin Tom Briglia/FilmMagic; D Dipasupil/Getty

Speaking to reporters last year, Jon said he’s not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.

“It’s what the kids want to do,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

RELATED: Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Says She Has ‘Trust Issues’ After Divorcing Dad Jon Gosselin

Last month, Kate alluded to the family drama alongside a photo of her twin girls on Instagram.

“I love these kids fiercely… and I don’t apologize for my tears,” she wrote. “Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings.”

“I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!” she added.

In 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

The Dr. Oz Show airs weekdays (check local listings).